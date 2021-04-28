ENGLAND, Norwich. Thurne-Middleby Ltd. announces the appointment of Andy Neal as Sales Director Europe, Middle East, and Africa.
He will be responsible for continuing to develop the group’s high performance slicing systems market presence, where his remit will include expanding the sales of Thurne’s slicers and slicing systems as well complete Middleby line solutions.
Thurne is a market leader in fresh and precooked bacon slicing equipment, and offers a comprehensive range of slicing systems for cooked and cured meats and cheese applications. Middleby Food Processing and Packaging provides a portfolio of globally recognized brands with industry leading technologies for food production.