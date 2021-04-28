Andy Neal has more than 30 years of sales and management experience.

ENGLAND, Norwich. Thurne-Middleby Ltd. announces the appointment of Andy Neal as Sales Director Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

He will be responsible for continuing to develop the group’s high performance slicing systems market presence, where his remit will include expanding the sales of Thurne’s slicers and slicing systems as well complete Middleby line solutions.



Andy Neal brings more than 30 years of sales and management experience in the food processing and packaging equipment sector. “Andy’s experience will be an asset to Thurne,” said Peter Jongen, Thurne President. “He has in-depth knowledge of food industry requirements in Europe and further afield, which will strengthen our offering in global markets.”

Thurne is a market leader in fresh and precooked bacon slicing equipment, and offers a comprehensive range of slicing systems for cooked and cured meats and cheese applications. Middleby Food Processing and Packaging provides a portfolio of globally recognized brands with industry leading technologies for food production.

Source: Thurne-Middleby