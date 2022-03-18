"This world-class facility in Rome, Georgia, is just one example of our dedication to our goal of reaching over two billion people with sustainable nutrition solutions by 2030," said Oliver Kelly, President and CEO of Kerry in North America.

USA, Rome. Ireland-based food company Kerry Group announced the launch of its upgraded facility in Rome, Georgia. The €125 million investment represents Kerry's largest-ever capital expenditure investment and one of the biggest in Georgia's history.

Dignitaries from the state of Georgia and Ireland attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which took place on Monday, 14 March. Those in attendance at the event included the Irish Minister for Justice Helen McEntee; Kerry CEO Edmond Scanlon; Chairman of the Board Philip Toomey; Georgia Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson; along with state and regional elected officials.



The facility, which now employs 250 people, provides integrated taste and nutrition solutions to help customers meet growing consumer demand in the poultry, seafood and alternative protein markets across the US and Canada. As part of Kerry's sustainability strategy "Beyond the Horizon", the company has prioritized sustainability initiatives across the entire facility. This includes using 100% renewable electricity, zero waste to landfill, bulk receiving of materials, local sourcing where possible and the extensive use of energy-efficient equipment.Oliver Kelly, President and CEO of Kerry in North America, said: "We are delighted to officially open this new facility which more than doubles our capacity in Rome and is now one of the most advanced and modern food manufacturing facilities in the country." The CEO added that the facility represented just one example of the company's dedication to increase its sustainable nutrition solutions for consumers.