New Zealand: Meat industry woos workers

NEW ZEALAND. Wellington. In New Zealand, skilled workers in the meat industry are becoming increasingly scarce, which is why the sector has now launched a recruitment drive.

"There is a shortage of about 2 000 workers in the industry, which is reducing production and depriving New Zealand of important export earnings," said Meat Industry Association (MIA) chief executive Sirma Karapeeva. To counter the chronic labour shortage, her association has now launched a campaign. On a webpage the many opportunities in the occupational field and the good earning potential are shown.

Vacancies for people with nearly all qualifications

The recruitment drive is accompanied by a social media campaign targeting potential employees and making them aware of the good development opportunities in the industry. The campaign focuses on letting New Zealanders know that the sector is innovative, progressive and on the cutting edge of food manufacturing, Karapeeva explained. She said there were vacancies for people with no qualifications or experience, as well as for those who had completed an apprenticeship or degree. Photo: MIA The campaign promotes a sector that sees itself as innovative, progressive and at the cutting edge of food production.

In entry-level positions, full training leading to recognised qualifications is offered, she said. There is also the possibility of advancing to management or supervisory positions. According to Karapeeva, the field of work is diverse and ranges from processing meat to positions in marketing, sales or IT.

Workers in meat processing do a variety of tasks and are relatively well paid. For example, an experienced senior worker could earn a salary comparable to that of a primary school teacher or a registered nurse.

Source: Meat Industry Association (MIA)