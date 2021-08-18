Feeding: FarmInsect closes investment round

GERMANY, Munich. With the seven-figure financing round, led by High-Tech Gründerfonds and Bayern Kapital, FarmInsect GmbH aims to establish a production site for breeding larvae and larvae rearing facilities on-site to farmers.

FarmInsect

The insect larvae serve as animal feed, replacing soy and fish meal as an alternative.

According to a press release of the company FarmInsect has set itself the goal of making agriculture more sustainable with the help of insects.The startup enables farmers to produce protein-rich feed from regional residues using insect larvae. The company harnesses regional residues from agriculture and the food industry to feed black soldier fly larvae. The insect larvae serve as animal feed, replacing soy and fish meal as a sustainable and regional alternative. For farmers, FarmInsect's rearing systems offer additional value-added potential while promoting regional circular economy, higher resource efficiency and significant CO2 savings.

The startup was founded by Technical University of Munich (TUM) graduates Thomas Kuehn, Wolfgang Westermeier and Andre Kloeckner with the vision of making agriculture more sustainable. The team combines entrepreneurial experience with in-depth knowledge in the fields of biology, agricultural engineering, automation and mechatronics.

Goal is to replace fishmeal and soy to 100% with insect larvae. For this purpose, the protein rich larvae are raised directly on-site with the livestock where food residues are abundant, that would otherwise be considered as waste. The complex steps of laying eggs are managed through a regular supply of young larvae by FarmInsect, thus reducing the cost of heavy machinery and management of biological processes for farmers.

Financing round enables transition to growth phase

FarmInsect has been developing the process since 2019 at the TUM Venture Lab with their first pilot at a regional fish farmer. This year, the first insect rearing plants will be delivered to customers. To ensure the supply of young animals to the plants, part of the investment will be used to build a new, state-of-the-art egg-laying facility in the Munich area.

Source: FarmInsect