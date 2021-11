picture alliance / Reuters / Kevin Lamarque

The map of the countries participating in the Global Methane Pledge with the silhouette of the US Special Envoy for Climate Issues, John Kerry.

SCOTLAND, Glasgow. At the world climate summit in Glasgow, more than 100 countries pledged to reduce their methane emissions by at least 30% by 2030. But some heavyweights are not among them.

