GERMANY, Münster. Westfleisch SCE mbH will relocate its pig slaughtering from Gelsenkirchen to its plants in Hamm, Oer-Erkenschwick and Coesfeld at the beginning of October 2021. In 2020, the northwest German meat marketer had slaughtered almost 970,000 pigs in Gelsenkirchen - around 7.5 million across all locations, according to a company press release.

As part of the structural project "Westfleisch 2025", the company has been successively developing its locations for several years. Most recently, in the spring - after targeted investments in the Lübbecke meat plant - it moved cattle slaughtering and cutting from Hamm to the locations in Lübbecke and Bakum.

Total slaughter capacity almost unchanged

Now the next step will follow in October with the relocation of pig slaughtering from Gelsenkirchen. "The aim is to utilise our now pure pork slaughterhouse in Hamm as fully as possible in two-shift operation," explains Carsten Schruck, Member of the Board of Westfleisch SCE. Overall, the total slaughter capacity of the Westfleisch Group remains almost unchanged.

For the employees, too, only the place of work will change: the almost 140 employees in Gelsenkirchen will all be offered jobs within the group of companies, says Schruck. Meanwhile, no final decision has yet been made on the future use of the plant in Gelsenkirchen.

Source: Westfleisch