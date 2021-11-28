Westfleisch: Schulze Kalthoff moves up

MÜNSTER The cooperative Westfleisch Group has a new member on its executive board as of December.

Source: lebensmittelzeitung.net, fleischwirtschaft.de / dfv Mediengruppe

Westfleisch SCE appoints 42-year-old manager Michael Schulze Kalthoff to the Executive Board. There he will be responsible for the entire pork division from 1 December."Michael Schulze Kalthoff has given our cooperative many important impulses over the past two decades from various management positions in sales, export and production," explains Josef Lehmenkühler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Westfleisch SCE. "With his broad experience along the entire value chain, he and his colleagues on the Board of Management will successfully shape the enormous change facing not only us, but the entire industry," Lehmenkühler continued.In addition to Schulze Kalthoff, Carsten Schruck (Finance, Human Resources/Legal, IT) and Johannes Steinhoff (Processing, Beef and Veal, Technology) continue to be members of the Executive Board. Schulze Kalthoff succeeds Steen Sönnichsen, who left the company in the summer.The new board member Schulze Kalthoff himself comes from an agricultural business in Münsterland. At Westfleisch, his focus, according to the company, was "always aimed at closely integrating all stakeholders along the entire production chain." Most recently, he was head of the pork division at Westfleisch. (ach)