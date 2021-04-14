GERMANY, Breidenbach. As of April 1, 2021, Karl-Heinz Mayer has been appointed to the recently created position of head of global after sales at Weber Maschinenbau.
Karl-Heinz Mayer brings with him many years of extensive experience in sales of technologies for machinery industry. Most recently, the automation engineer was a member of the management team at B&R Industrieelektronik GmbH in Bad Homburg, an automation supplier for the machinery industry.
From weight-accurate slicing to the precise infeeding and packaging of sausage, meat and cheese: Weber Maschinenbau is one of the leading system providers for slicing applications as well as the automation and packaging of fresh products. Round about 1,450 employees at 22 locations in 18 nations are employed. From the beginning, the company has been family-owned and is today led by CEO Tobias Weber, the eldest son of the company’s founder Günther Weber.