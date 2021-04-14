GERMANY, Breidenbach. As of April 1, 2021, Karl-Heinz Mayer has been appointed to the recently created position of head of global after sales at Weber Maschinenbau.

The system provider for slicing applications is thus strengthening the division and positioning itself future-oriented. In addition to managing and being responsible for the after sales divisions (service, spare parts sales, Weber academy) at the companies German locations, Mayer's main task will be to ensure the service quality and coverage globally in close coordination with all Weber subsidiaries as well as sales partners. For this purpose, the division is to be actively expanded, especially with regard to new, modern services and products.

Karl-Heinz Mayer brings with him many years of extensive experience in sales of technologies for machinery industry. Most recently, the automation engineer was a member of the management team at B&R Industrieelektronik GmbH in Bad Homburg, an automation supplier for the machinery industry.

Weber Group

From weight-accurate slicing to the precise infeeding and packaging of sausage, meat and cheese: Weber Maschinenbau is one of the leading system providers for slicing applications as well as the automation and packaging of fresh products. Round about 1,450 employees at 22 locations in 18 nations are employed. From the beginning, the company has been family-owned and is today led by CEO Tobias Weber, the eldest son of the company’s founder Günther Weber.

Source: Weber Group