BELGIUM, Brussels. Copa and Cogeca Presidents and Vice Presidents warmly welcomed the Ukrainian National Agrarian Forum (UNAF) as a new partner organisation.

During an online meeting last week, Copa-Copega, the union of the main farmers' organisations in the EU representing over 22 million farmers, voted to accept the UNAF represented by its Director, Ms Mariia Dudikh, amid Russia's attack.



Source: Copa-Copega

Copa President Christiane Lambert, following the words of admiration for the courage of the Ukrainian people, stated, "It is a great honour to welcome you to the agricultural family of Copa. It is a decision that was taken unanimously and in record time by the members of Copa and Cogeca. It is a symbolic and emotional decision, given the situation. It is our way of officially showing you all our support in the ordeal that has hit your country. We know of your commitment. Images reach us every day. As President of Copa and in a personal capacity, I want to reaffirm with great solemnity our solidarity with the Ukrainian people and with you, the farmers of Ukraine."After Cogeca President Ramon Armengol expressed the organisations' utmost solidarity to the entire Ukrainian agricultural community, he added that the European agricultural cooperative movement felt "this aggression that you are suffering as our own. When we see your families leaving their villages and homes, we feel them as ours. When we see these families forced to separate, to go into exile, we see them as our own. Do not feel alone; we are with you, we will help you in any way we can."Despite the situation faced by Ukrainian farmers, Dudikh declared UNAF's total commitment to the work of Copa and Cogeca and further indicated concern for the food security in Ukraine and worldwide as a consequence of the conflict and Ukrainian farmers' inability to continue farming. The UNAF Director also outlined the many difficulties currently faced by Ukrainian farmers, in particular the lack of fuel and seeds and other commodities necessary for the continuation of domestic production.