Vion: Uwe Tost new Director Supply Chain Pork...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. News
Vion

Uwe Tost new Director Supply Chain Pork Germany

by Gerd Abeln
Friday, October 01, 2021

Most Read

  1. Anuga Meat

    Meat and meatless in full view
  2. Cattle census

    Even more pigs in Spain
  3. Anuga Frozen Food

    International gathering for frozen products
Saskia Hoepman
Uwe Tost is responsible for the entire Vion Pork Operations division in Germany, including Livestock.
Uwe Tost is responsible for the entire Vion Pork Operations division in Germany, including Livestock.

THE NETHERLANDS, Boxtel. Uwe Tost will take over the position of Director Supply Chain Pork Germany at Vion on 1 October 2021. According to the company, which is based in Boxtel, the Netherlands, the graduate in business administration has extensive experience in the meat industry.



After holding various management positions, he has worked for Westfleisch since 2001, where he most recently held the position of Division Manager Pork, before moving to competitor Tönnies in 2019. There, the manager was responsible for the company's Pork Division in Germany. In his new role at Vion, Tost is responsible for the entire Pork Operations division in Germany, including Livestock.

Source: Vion
tags:
Vion The Netherlands

Do you have any questions or comments about this article?
Send an email to the editors.

Here you can acquire the usage rights to this article.
Print article

related content
Vion Vion_Topigs_Norsvin_Ferkel
Genetics
Topigs Norsvin and Vion intensify cooperation
Vion Vion Rinderschlachtung Altenburg
"Location of the future"
Vion makes a new start in Altenburg
Vion Vion-Jahresbilanz 2020
Vion
Invests in supply chain and plant based meat
stats