Saskia Hoepman

Uwe Tost is responsible for the entire Vion Pork Operations division in Germany, including Livestock.

THE NETHERLANDS, Boxtel. Uwe Tost will take over the position of Director Supply Chain Pork Germany at Vion on 1 October 2021. According to the company, which is based in Boxtel, the Netherlands, the graduate in business administration has extensive experience in the meat industry.