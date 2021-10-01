THE NETHERLANDS, Boxtel. Uwe Tost will take over the position of Director Supply Chain Pork Germany at Vion on 1 October 2021. According to the company, which is based in Boxtel, the Netherlands, the graduate in business administration has extensive experience in the meat industry.
After holding various management positions, he has worked for Westfleisch since 2001, where he most recently held the position of Division Manager Pork, before moving to competitor Tönnies in 2019. There, the manager was responsible for the company's Pork Division in Germany. In his new role at Vion, Tost is responsible for the entire Pork Operations division in Germany, including Livestock.