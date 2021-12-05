Vion: Dutsch leader in sector for food and dr...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. News
Vion

Dutsch leader in sector for food and drink companies

by Gerd Abeln
Sunday, December 05, 2021

Most Read

  1. Consumption habits

    Plant-based nutrition on the rise
  2. FAO

    World market prices at ten-year high
  3. Vion

    Dutsch leader in sector for food and drink companies
Vion
Vion has risen to a higher position in the Dutch Transparency Benchmark.
Vion has risen to a higher position in the Dutch Transparency Benchmark.

THE NETHERLANDS, Boxtel. The Transparency Benchmark for the 500 largest companies in the Netherlands was published last week. This year, Vion scored a total of 74 points, making it the leader in the food and drink sector of the 500 largest companies in the Netherlands.



The benchmark, which was established in 2004, is a recognition by the Ministry of Economic Affairs of the degree of transparency towards society and reporting on this. In 2017, Vion won a Crystal Award for its first report as the fastest riser on the benchmark. In just five years, the company has risen from 203rd to 25th place and is now the leader in the sector.

CEO Ronald Lotgerink: “For our people, our company and our sector in particular, social transparency is very important. We call our strategy of corporate responsibility, sustainability and supply chain partnerships Building Balanced Chains.” According to a press release of his company, Lotgering points to building on transparent and regional supply chains that work on that principle for our suppliers, to farmers, to customers and the consumer.

Transparency Benchmark

The Transparency Benchmark is an initiative of the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate together with the Royal Netherlands Institute of Chartered Accountants. Every two year, the 500-odd largest companies in the Netherlands are ranked on transparency and social activities. The Transparency Benchmark is the primary ranking for sustainability and transparency in corporate social reporting in the Netherlands.

View here the Vion CSR report 2020

Source: Vion Food Group
tags:
Vion The Netherlands Benchmark

Do you have any questions or comments about this article?
Send an email to the editors.

Here you can acquire the usage rights to this article.
Print article

related content
Vion Vion Tjarda Klimp
Vion
Tjarda Klimp appointed as CFO
Vion Vion_Topigs_Norsvin_Ferkel
Genetics
Topigs Norsvin and Vion intensify cooperation
Vion Vion Rinderschlachtung Altenburg
"Location of the future"
Vion makes a new start in Altenburg

Newsletter-Service

With our free newsletters, we can provide you with the most important industry news and useful practical tips from Germany and around the world.

 
stats