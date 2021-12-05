THE NETHERLANDS, Boxtel. The Transparency Benchmark for the 500 largest companies in the Netherlands was published last week. This year, Vion scored a total of 74 points, making it the leader in the food and drink sector of the 500 largest companies in the Netherlands.

The benchmark, which was established in 2004, is a recognition by the Ministry of Economic Affairs of the degree of transparency towards society and reporting on this. In 2017, Vion won a Crystal Award for its first report as the fastest riser on the benchmark. In just five years, the company has risen from 203rd to 25th place and is now the leader in the sector.

CEO Ronald Lotgerink: “For our people, our company and our sector in particular, social transparency is very important. We call our strategy of corporate responsibility, sustainability and supply chain partnerships Building Balanced Chains.” According to a press release of his company, Lotgering points to building on transparent and regional supply chains that work on that principle for our suppliers, to farmers, to customers and the consumer.

Transparency Benchmark

The Transparency Benchmark is an initiative of the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate together with the Royal Netherlands Institute of Chartered Accountants. Every two year, the 500-odd largest companies in the Netherlands are ranked on transparency and social activities. The Transparency Benchmark is the primary ranking for sustainability and transparency in corporate social reporting in the Netherlands.

View here the Vion CSR report 2020





Source: Vion Food Group