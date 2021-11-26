Use of antibiotics: France makes progress

FRANCE, Maisons-Alfort. A decreasing amount of antibiotics is also being sold as veterinary medicines in France, it said. The biggest decline is in poultry.
This is the result of a report presented by the Agency for Health Protection in Food, Environment and Employment (ANSES). According to the report, a total of 415 t of antibiotics
were sold for the treatment of animals in 2020; compared to the previous year, this corresponded to a decrease of 2.7%. At the beginning of the recording in 1999, there had been 1,311 t, according to ANSES; since the start of the first government reduction plans (Ecoantibio) in 2011, the amount sold has fallen by 54.8%. The trend is also reflected in the application figures. According to the report, total exposure estimated using treated live weight and total herds decreased by 45.4% between 2011 and 2020.
For cattle, antibiotic treatment was reduced by 22.5% and antibiotic therapy to the udders of dairy cows was reduced by 25.4%. For pigs, total exposure decreased by 55.5 percent and for poultry by as much as 64.4% during the reporting period. For rabbits, the reduction is put at 39.9%; in contrast, the savings are comparatively low at 11.8% for dogs and cats. According to ANSES, overall exposure decreased sharply between 2011 and 2016 and has stabilized over the past four years for most classes of active ingredients, with the exception of tetracyclines and polypeptides.
Consumption of reserve antibiotics decreases
According to the report, there has also been a decline in the use of third- and fourth-generation fluoroquinolones and cephalosporins, which are considered antibiotics of particular importance in human medicine. Total exposure here was reduced by 9.3 and 3.9%, respectively, between 2019 and 2020. Compared to 2013, treatments with fluoroquinolones were reduced by 87.3% and with cephalosporins by 94.3%. Reduction efforts have also been successful with colistin, which is classified as a reserve antibiotic by the World Health Organization (WHO). According to ANSES figures, total exposure to the critical active ingredient has fallen by 66% in cattle, pigs and poultry over the past six years.
Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE