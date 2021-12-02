LONDON The pig congestion is not easing in the British Isles as staff shortages continue at meat plants. Livestock farmers are suffering from high feed costs and falling prices for slaughtered animals.

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE

The situation of pig farmers in the UK seems to have deteriorated further. As the British Pig Association (NPA) reported yesterday in its blog, the backlog of pig slaughterings has not been noticeably reduced. In view of the upcoming Christmas holiday and the associated lack of processing days at the abattoirs, it will probably take until well into the new year before the situation really improves, writes the NPA.According to the association, around 16,000 pigs have been culled on farms so far because they could not have been delivered to the abattoir. However, the NPA pointed out that these were only the reported cases. It put the actual figure as "probably much higher". According to the NPA, the government's support package has yet to make an impact. It said foreign slaughterhouse staff had not yet arrived in significant numbers and processors had not taken up the private storage aid. The Pig Producers Association does expect there could be some movement on this in January."But that will be too late for many," the NPA notes at the same time in its blog post. As feed prices continue to rise and pig prices fall, the already difficult financial situation of farmers is worsening. For many farms, it is now simply a matter of survival. The industry urgently needs the full support of the supply chain and government.