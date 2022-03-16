THE NETHERLANDS, Wageningen. Wageningen University & Research (WUR) will also follow the Hague Ministry of Education's "urgent appeal" to Dutch universities to stop collaborating with Russian and Belarusian scientific institutions.
is one of the world's most important scientific institutions in the field of life sciences. According to its own statements, however, it does not have many research projects underway in Russia. The most important Russian partner is the Higher School of Economics (HSE) in Moscow, which has an institute for agricultural sciences. Previous projects with the HSE had already been completed by the end of 2021, but preparations for the agreed expansion of cooperation had now been halted.
Less intensive and often informal personal contacts are maintained with Moscow State University, Timiryasev Agricultural Academy in Moscow, Tomsk Polytechnic University, Tomsk State University and the Russian Academy of Sciences. The talks, he said, mostly involved the occasional exchange of students and the sharing of educational programs and courses. However, the meeting with Russian partners to jointly develop an online course on sustainable food systems, which was originally scheduled for May, will now be canceled, WUR announced.
However, according to the Education Ministry's call, exchanges of individual students and staff with Russian and Belarusian scientific institutions may continue. The department also stated that students from Ukraine, Russia and Belarus should complete their studies in the Netherlands. Since these students could face financial difficulties due to the war, a budget totaling one million euros would be set aside for their support. Informal personal relations between Dutch and Russian scholars could continue, but universities would have to assess this on a case-by-case basis, it said. The ministry was responding to a March 4 official letter from the Association of Rectors of Russian Universities, which said the scientists supported the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE