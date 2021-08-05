“We are looking forward to the collaboration, so that we can leverage our respective strengths in the best possible way to the benefit of our customers,” explain Christian Traumann, Group President of Multivac.

GERMANY, Wolfertschwenden. Multivac has signed a collaboration agreement with packaging machine manufacturer Italianpack, thereby expanding its product portfolio in the traysealer sector. Multivac has a purchase option for 25.1% of the shares in Italianpack with a term of three years.

With this collaboration, the company is taking a strategically important step towards complementing its portfolio of services in the field of traysealers. Italianpack, founded in 1988 in Como, Italy, is a growing manufacturer of traysealers with high quality and performance standards, which distributes its products worldwide both through a dealer network and directly. The company employs some 70 people and generated sales of € 13.7 mill. in 2020.

As part of the collaboration, the smaller model series of Multivac-branded traysealers manufactured by Italianpack will begin being sold through Multivac's global sales and service network. With its more than 85 subsidiaries and market coverage of 165 countries, the company is ideally positioned to contribute to the successful marketing of Italianpack's traysealers worldwide. Both companies are confident that this will enable them to serve their respective customers as even better partners.

Source: Multivac