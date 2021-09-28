Transaction: Pilgrim’s Pride completes acquis...
Transaction

Pilgrim’s Pride completes acquisition of Kerry

by Editor fleischwirtschaft.com
Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Pilgrim's Pride Inc., Pilgrim's Pride Inc.
USA, Greeley. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation yesterday announced the completion of the previously notified acquisition of Kerry Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals business which will operate as a business unit within Pilgrim’s European operations.



The transaction was unanimously approved by the Pilgrim’s Board of Directors and was funded with the Company’s recent senior notes offering and credit facility, valuing the business at £680 million (or approximately $932 million based on a 1.37 USD/GBP exchange rate as of September 24, 2021) before working capital and other customary closing adjustments.


Pilgrim’s employs approximately 59,200 people and operates protein processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K. and continental Europe. The Company’s primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors.

Source: Pilgrim’s
