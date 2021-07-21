DENMARK, Holstebro. Faerch Group acquires MCP Performance Plastic. The acquisition expands Faerch’s geographical footprint beyond Europe and establishes a presence in the important US market.

It is part of Faerch’s long-term growth strategy and underpins the ambition to lead the transition of food packaging towards true circularity globally. The transaction marks the first acquisition under the Danish groups new ownership by A.P. Moller Holding.

Faerch Group, a leading European supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for the food industry and the world’s first integrated tray recycler, announced the acquisition of MCP Performance Plastic (MCP) at the beginning of the week. MCP is a high-quality manufacturer of turn-key packaging solutions, serving food producers, brand owners and retailers in the US, Middle East and Europe. MCP employs 200 people and has two production sites in the US and Israel, offering a large range of food trays made from CPET, APET and PP.

US market is estimated to account for USD 55 billion

For Lars Gade Hansen, CEO of Faerch Group, the circular solutions will complement MCP’s product range, setting Faerch jointly at the forefront of making food packaging circular also beyond Europe. MCP will serve as a stepping stone for Faerch entering the important US market, which is estimated to account for USD 55 billion. Being local will allow the group to support the retailers, brand owners and food manufactures in making the right material choice for true circularity in the US food packaging market, Hansen added.

Natan Vilner, CEO of MCP comments: “With the new ownership by Faerch, we gain access to fully new capabilities helping us meet the rapidly surging demand for truly circular packaging solutions.

The acquisition and market entry in the US are part of Faerch’s long-term growth strategy with the overriding goal to make food packaging truly circular and bring offerings into additional markets. The transaction is expected to close within three months, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval.

Source: Faerch Group