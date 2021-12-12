INDIA, New Delhi. The international FoodTec India and co-located exhibitions are restarting the business for food and beverage technology providers.

The trade fair welcomed more than 6,000 buyers who interacted with over 260 exhibitors during its three days, reinforcing that the physical exhibitions are irreplaceable and that ANUTEC - International FoodTec India is "the platform" for the industry.

The largest and most comprehensive exhibition for the food and beverage technology finally took place after a hiatus of nearly two years caused by the pandemic. The 15th edition of ANUTEC - International FoodTec India, held from 2-4 December 2021 at IECC, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, coincided with PackEx India and Food Logistics India.

The exhibition received 6,102 visitors from 13 countries and 268 exhibitors from 20 nations. As a result of the successful conclusion of the exhibition, the food and beverage business will take off, which has been eagerly anticipating new technologies and serving customised consumer demands.

Several premium industry associations supported the event this year, including the All India Food Processors' Association (AIFPA), Indian Flexible Packaging and Folding Carton Manufacturers Association (IFCA), and Health Food and Dietary Supplements Association (HADSA). With industry support, the event reached new heights and attracted top buyers.

The next ANUTEC - International FoodTec India, PackEx India, and Food Logistics India will be organised from 14-16 September 2022 in Bombay Exhibition Center, Mumbai. The event will be co-located with the flagship Annapoorna - ANUFOOD India.

Source: ANUTEC