Trade: Spain remains top pork supplier to Chi...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. News
Trade

Spain remains top pork supplier to China

by Editor fleischwirtschaft.com
Monday, November 01, 2021

Most Read

  1. Trade

    Spain remains top pork supplier to China
  2. Animal welfare

    Man are not the benchmark
  3. Pig farming

    AI creates a good vibe in the barn
Imago / VCG
Chinese pork imports, including by-products, decreased by about 6% in the first three quarters of 2021 compared to the same period last year.
Chinese pork imports, including by-products, decreased by about 6% in the first three quarters of 2021 compared to the same period last year.

CHINA, Beijing. China's pork imports have declined significantly in recent months due to more extensive domestic supplies.



As reported by the Danish Agriculture and Food Federation (L&F) based on data from Beijing Trade Statistics, pork imports, including by-products, decreased by about 252,000 t, or also 6%, to 3.93 mill. t in the first three quarters of 2021 compared to the same period last year. Around 77% of this was accounted for by fresh and frozen products, which fell by 6% to 3.02 mill. t; the decline in offal products was similarly large at 6.1% to 907,400 t.

Exports more than doubled

Despite the recent slump in Chinese imports, which in September amounted to just over 310,000 t, Spain was able to expand its leading position as a top supplier thanks to high exports at the beginning of the year. The Iberians increased their sales of halves and cuts in the People's Republic by 53.4% to almost 945,000 t compared to January to September 2020. Together with the byproducts, a total of 1.16 mill. t were sold there, almost half more than in the prior-year period.

The USA was way behind with 601,100 t; this was also a good fifth less than in the comparable period. Although the Americans were able to increase their shipments of by-products to China by 30% to 243,000 t, deliveries of fresh and frozen products were down by almost 223,000 t or 38.3% to 358,100 t. Competitor Brazil, on the other hand, increased its exports of frozen pork to the People's Republic by 17% to 402,600 t, and in the case of by-products by 81% to just under 14,100 t, starting from a low level.

Germany is left out

In addition to Spain, many other EU countries also enjoyed higher export volumes to China; these included the Netherlands, Denmark and France. In recent months, however, their sales to China have also fallen sharply, partly because slaughterhouses in Spain or France were banned from importing into the People's Republic due to alleged hygiene or veterinary violations. Germany is completely out of the trades because of African swine fever (ASF). Last year, 563,400 t of German pork were still exported to China in the first three quarters, and virtually nothing in 2021.

Source: AgE
tags:
China Spain pork Beijing export

Do you have any questions or comments about this article?
Send an email to the editors.

Here you can acquire the usage rights to this article.
Print article

related content
Imago / agefotostock Brasilien Flagge - deutsch
Pork trade
Brazil placed more in the world
Imago / Travel Stock Image Iberischer Schinken ASICI
Spain
International advertising campaign for Iberian ham launched
IMAGO / Westend61 Rind Neuseeland
New Zealand
China brings record revenues

Newsletter-Service

With our free newsletters, we can provide you with the most important industry news and useful practical tips from Germany and around the world.

 
stats