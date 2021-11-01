Chinese pork imports, including by-products, decreased by about 6% in the first three quarters of 2021 compared to the same period last year.

CHINA, Beijing. China's pork imports have declined significantly in recent months due to more extensive domestic supplies.

As reported by the Danish Agriculture and Food Federation (L&F) based on data from Beijing Trade Statistics, pork imports, including by-products, decreased by about 252,000 t, or also 6%, to 3.93 mill. t in the first three quarters of 2021 compared to the same period last year. Around 77% of this was accounted for by fresh and frozen products, which fell by 6% to 3.02 mill. t; the decline in offal products was similarly large at 6.1% to 907,400 t.

Exports more than doubled

Despite the recent slump in Chinese imports, which in September amounted to just over 310,000 t, Spain was able to expand its leading position as a top supplier thanks to high exports at the beginning of the year. The Iberians increased their sales of halves and cuts in the People's Republic by 53.4% to almost 945,000 t compared to January to September 2020. Together with the byproducts, a total of 1.16 mill. t were sold there, almost half more than in the prior-year period. More about this topic jus Slaughter pigs China's market at the turning point In the People's Republic, pig farmers are responding to producer price trends and high feed costs. One country in particular could benefit. more ››

The USA was way behind with 601,100 t; this was also a good fifth less than in the comparable period. Although the Americans were able to increase their shipments of by-products to China by 30% to 243,000 t, deliveries of fresh and frozen products were down by almost 223,000 t or 38.3% to 358,100 t. Competitor Brazil, on the other hand, increased its exports of frozen pork to the People's Republic by 17% to 402,600 t, and in the case of by-products by 81% to just under 14,100 t, starting from a low level.

Germany is left out

In addition to Spain, many other EU countries also enjoyed higher export volumes to China; these included the Netherlands, Denmark and France. In recent months, however, their sales to China have also fallen sharply, partly because slaughterhouses in Spain or France were banned from importing into the People's Republic due to alleged hygiene or veterinary violations. Germany is completely out of the trades because of African swine fever (ASF). Last year, 563,400 t of German pork were still exported to China in the first three quarters, and virtually nothing in 2021.

Source: AgE