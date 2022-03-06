The trade fair focuses on innovations and solutions for the entire food and beverage value chain.

GERMANY, Cologne. Federal Minister of Food and Agriculture Cem Ödzemir will open the international suppliers fair for the food and beverage industry Anuga FoodTec.

According to a recent press release, the Minister will tour the trade fair together with representatives of event organisers Koelnmesse and the German Agricultural Society DLG. An opening conference will be held after the tour.



Source: Koelnmesse

With around 1,000 suppliers from over 40 countries, Anuga FoodTec is the world's leading trade fair for the food and beverage industry. It takes place every three years in Cologne. In 2021, the event had to be postponed until spring 2022. It will take place on 26-29 April.In addition to the in-person event, visitors will have the opportunity to network on the digital platform Anuga FoodTec@home.