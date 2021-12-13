Trade: Russian meat conquers Vietnam

As part of the visit of the official delegation of the Government of Vietnam to Russia, the President of the country Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with the head of APH Miratorg Viktor Linnik.

RUSSIA, Moscow. As part of the visit of the official delegation of the Government of Vietnam to Russia, the President of the country Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with the head of APH Miratorg Viktor Linnik.

Miratorg produces more than 33% of the total amount of pork in Russia - but this is not supposed to be the limit. During the negotiations, the parties discussed the expansion of the export of domestic meat to the country and possible investments of the Russian manufacturer in the meat processing industry of Vietnam.

The partners noted the recovery in trade volumes between the two countries in the post-pandemic period and discussed plans to increase them. The Southeast Asian market is very attractive for Russian suppliers due to the active development of the economies of Asian countries, which means the high demand for food products, the logistics advantages of Vietnam are also important, which make it possible to deliver goods within the region in the shortest possible time.

“In general, in recent years, one can see good dynamics in trade relations between Russia and Vietnam,” this point of view was expressed by the head of the National Meat Association Sergei Yushin, who took part in the negotiations with the Vietnamese side.

“In 2021, we brought 40,000 t of pork to Vietnam and we are the largest supplier of meat to the country, shipment of beef is lower, but we will increase volumes,” Viktor Linnik said during the meeting.

Before this meeting a strategic partnership agreement was signed between ABH Miratorg and the Vietnamese company An Binh Trading Development and import export JSC to increase the supply of raw meat. The company is part of the large TNT Group Holding, which is engaged in construction and mining. Next year, the company plans to invest heavily in opening its meat processing plants and warehouses.

Source: Miratorg