Trade in pork: USA increase exports again

USA, Denver. Despite a slump in shipments to China, the US could sell one more pork abroad, he said. The most important customer is now Mexico.

More about this topic Imago / ZUMA Wire Beef trade US exports boom US beef exports are rushing from record to record this year. USMEF reported that export receipts surpassed the record monthly mark of €864 mill. more ››

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE

US pork exports to China, including Hong Kong, have stalled decently this year; but suppliers have been able to find alternative outlets. According to data from the U.S. Meat Export Organization (USMEF ), US exports of pork, including by-products and processed goods, to the People's Republic fell by about 181,000 t, or 23%, to 619,710 t in the first three quarters of 2021 compared with the same period last year. The resulting export revenue also fell by a good fifth to the equivalent of € 1.24 bn. However, only fresh and frozen pork was affected by China's reluctance to buy, with sales plummeting by around 40% to 360,000 t. In contrast, sales of processed meat and by-products increased by almost 24% to 259,700 t.Despite weak China business, overall US pork exports from January to September 2021 were 2.24 mill. t, up just over 1% from the record level in the same period last year. Revenues were even more encouraging for exporters, rising just over 9% to € 5.38 bn. This year, export revenues are likely to reach a new high. In addition to above-average sales prices, this was also due to marketing successes in other countries. This was particularly true of Mexico, where shipments were up 27% on the first three quarters to 623,200 t, with revenues rising by as much as 57% to € 1.07 bn. In terms of volume, Mexico thus replaced China as the most important export destination.Japan remained the third largest customer for pork from the USA, increasing its orders in the States by 6% to 301,000 t compared with the same period last year. Exports to South Korea were also up about 6% to 128,500 t. In addition, more than half as much pork was sold to the countries of Central America, at 93,140 t. Deliveries to the Asean countries increased by 46% to 66,500 t, with exports to the Philippines rising at an above-average rate of 146%. Australia, on the other hand, fell back in the ranking of important customers; pork exports there fell by 19% to just under 50,000 t.