Trade in pigmeat: Business with China suffers

BELGIUM, Brussels. EU countries' exports to China fell sharply in the third quarter. Other countries, however, imported more.

Source: fleischwirtschaft, AgE

Despite sales losses in China and the United Kingdom, pigmeat exporters in the European Union sold more product overall to third countries in the first three quarters of 2021 than in the same period last year. According to preliminary data from the Brussels Commission, 4.69 mill. t were exported, including offal, which was 186,050 t or 5.9% more than in the first nine months of 2020. This also represented a new export record for the period. Export earnings - but excluding trade with the UK - were also up, rising by € 446 mill. or 5.1% to € 9.22 bn.However, there have been recent signs of a slowdown in EU pork exports, with year-on-year export volumes still up 374,700 t or 12.8% in the first half of 2021. The declining lead is due to the weakening demand from China since the summer. Deliveries to the People's Republic in the first half of the year were still 6.1% above the previous year's level, but after three quarters they have slipped into a minus of 10%. A total of 2.17 mill. t of pork, including by-products, have been shipped to China from the EU so far, down 242,850 t from January to September 2020. At the moment, analysts also say there is no sign of a comeback in EU pork shipments there.Following the UK's exit from the EU, two-way trade in pork has stalled badly. According to the Commission, exports from member states for the January to August 2021 period, which has so far only been statistically available, fell by 44,820 t, or 7.3%, to 569,650 t compared to the same period last year. Community imports from the UK fell by as much as 37.8%, to 69,340 t.In the case of Japan, the third largest EU pork customer, export volumes remained almost stable at 273,700 t compared to the first nine months of 2020. On the other hand, sales to other Asian countries were better than ever. The volume sold to the Philippines increased by 160% to 272,260 t compared to the first three quarters of 2020. There, animal losses following the outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) boosted import demand sharply. The situation was similar in Vietnam, where shipments increased by a third to 110,200 t. In addition, exports to South Korea, the USA, Australia, the Ivory Coast, Taiwan and many other countries also increased significantly.