Trade fair: Taste the future

GERMANY, Cologne. In the food and beverage industry, the anticipation of Anuga 2021 is becoming more and more tangible. One sign of this is the great interest in the new hybrid concept: the physical Anuga will be held in Cologne from 09 to 13 October 2021, while the digital Anuga @home will be held live from 11 to 13 October 2021 and then on-demand.

Like no other trade show, Anuga, as the industry's summit, brings together all the global innovations, products and trends. Inspiring and valuable insights are promised by the "Transform" keynote theme.

With new congress and event formats, the trade fair focuses on the mega-trends of sustainability, health, convenience and digitalization, whose influences are significantly and permanently changing the future of the food industry. Whether it's the New Food Conference on alternative proteins, the ZNU Future Congress on sustainability along the entire supply chain, or the NEWTRITION X. innovation summit on personalized nutrition: the congress highlights alone are worth a visit. More about this topic Koelnmesse / Anuga FoodTec Anuga FoodTec Postponed until April 2022 No Koelnmesse events will be held in Cologne in spring 2021. more ››

The extent to which Anuga moves the industry is demonstrated not only by statements from top buyers, but also by the results of a survey of more than 4,000 VIP visitors from 99 countries who come from the wholesale and retail, distribution, import and export, e-commerce and out-of-home market sectors:

98% of respondents who took part in the survey plan to visit Anuga in October.

Of those, 54% plan to attend the physical show only, while 34%plan to have a mix of in-person and digital participation.

85% make product purchases contingent on trade show visits.

Source: Anuga