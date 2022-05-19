Many new faces have also decided to participate in Cleanzone this year: Over 40% of the companies registered so far are for the first time at the international trade fair.

GERMANY, Frankfurt. Never before has the response to Cleanzone been so high after the end of the early booking period as this year. Companies from 14 countries – including both international market leaders and innovative start-ups – have registered their participation in the trade fair on 23 + 24 November in Frankfurt am Main.

In the current situation, the energy transition has received a new boost - self-produced electricity and e-cars are highly popular. The high-tech boom – whether high-performance batteries, photovoltaic modules or state-of-the-art medical technology – is benefiting the cleanroom sector, the guarantor of reliable and high-quality products. Cleanzone is also experiencing a tailwind as a result: after the end of the early-booking discount, a large number of well-known exhibitors from Germany and abroad have already registered - including many new faces and innovative start-ups that want to revolutionise the cleanroom industry with their ideas.

In addition to exhibitors from Germany, companies from Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Hungary, India, Italy, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, UK and US have registered. Among the long-standing exhibitors at Cleanzone who will be back in 2022 are Alsico High Tech, Bardusch, Beckman Coulter, Berkshire International, CWS Cleanrooms, Daldrop + Dr.Ing.Huber, the German Cleanroom Institute, Elis Cleanroom, Hydroflex, Kemmlit Bauelemente, IAB Reinraum-Produkte, Metisafe, Nora Systems, Ortner Reinraumtechnik, Pfennig Reinigungstechnik, Spetec and Siemens.

Many new faces have also decided to participate in Cleanzone this year: Over 40% of the companies registered so far are for the first time at the international trade fair for cleanroom and cleanliness technology, hygiene and contamination control. Among the first-time exhibitors are Abeba Spezialschuhausstatter, Altmann, Asterion, Imgrad, Infraserv, Item Industrietechnik, Klimaoprema, Mycellhub, O & M Halyard, Otto Life Science Engineering, PPG Cleanrooms and Schäfer Einrichtungssysteme. Returning after a long break are Cleangrad, Dastex and Orum International. More about the exhibitors at Cleanzone 2022 can be found here.

High on the agenda: The Cleanzone Award

The Cleanzone Award is firmly established in the industry and supports companies in their efforts to introduce innovative products to the market. Since 2019, Messe Frankfurt has been presenting the award in cooperation with the Wiley publishing house and its publication "Reintaumtechnik". The prize is awarded for groundbreaking progress in terms of innovation, sustainability and efficiency. The deadline for entries is 15 August 2022, after which a top-class jury nominates up to five outstanding concepts. The winner will be chosen by the public during the fair.

Source: Cleanzone / Messe Frankfurt