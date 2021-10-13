GERMANY, Cologne. One of the first trade fairs to be held in Cologne for a long time was the world's leading trade fair for food. Sustainability, animal welfare and meat-free products were trend themes at Anuga Meat.

Hybrid event This edition of the world's leading trade fair will be remembered by many as a special one. For many it was the first fair after an absence of more than one and a half years. Moreover, the event was hybrid in concept. As a hybrid event, Anuga @home also offered a digital platform for exhibitors, visitors and media representatives. In addition to intensive networking, the digitally streamed event and congress programme with a large number of lectures, discussions and presentations by experts and companies from the food industry met with great interest. A total of 353 contributions with more than 6,380 broadcast minutes could be seen on three days of the fair. The live-streamed conferences Newtrition X and the New Food Conference were particularly well received. More sustainable, more efficient and more global Under the central theme "Transform", exhibitors from all over the world showed that the international food industry is taking further steps towards a more sustainable and efficient global food system. This year, the fair took up a number of future topics and presented, among other things, innovations in the field of cell-based proteins, meat substitutes, clean label or free from. The fair in figures 4,643 companies from 98 countries took part in Anuga 2021 on a gross exhibition area of 244,400 m². This included 400 exhibitors from Germany and 4,243 exhibitors from abroad. The foreign share was 92 percent. More than 70,000 trade visitors from 169 countries came to Anuga 2021, with 76 percent coming from abroad.



The next Anuga will take place from 7 to 11 October 2023.



Source: fleischwirtschaft.de, Koelnmesse

Anuga 2021 came to an end in Cologne today, Wednesday. International, inspiring and above all personal - that was the 36th edition from 9 to 13 October 2021.More than 70,000 visitors from 169 countries and more than 4,600 exhibitors from 98 nations visited the world's leading trade fair for food and beverages. That was about half as many as at Anuga 2019. The usual 3-G rule applied on site. The aisles were wider than usual. And so quite a few of the big names were missing from the meat and meat products section. According to Koelnmesse GmbH, those who had decided to participate in the fair reported excellent customer discussions and high quality trade visitors. Discussions with buyers also confirmed how much they value the time for intensive personal talks with their customers.