Trade : EU exports suffer from Brexit

BRUSSELS Considerably less beef was delivered to the United Kingdom in the first three quarters than a year ago. The high prices are nevertheless ensuring rising revenues.

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE

Even after Brexit, the United Kingdom remains the European Union's most important trading partner for beef. However, the exit from the Community has caused the mutual exchange of goods to shrink noticeably. In the first three quarters of 2021, exports to the island - including live animals and by-products - fell by almost 48,000 tonnes, or 16.5 percent, to 241,540 tonnes, according to preliminary data from the EU Commission.On the other hand, the situation is less dramatic in terms of turnover. The increase in the value of beef exported from 3,280 euros per tonne to 4,150 euros meant that export revenues rose by 5.6 per cent year-on-year to a good one billion euros - despite the smaller volume. This represented more than a third of the total revenue generated by the exports in question during the period under review, which amounted to €2.76 billion, up €160 million or 6.1 per cent on the first three quarters of 2020. Again, this was entirely thanks to higher prices in the global beef market, as the volume exported from the EU was down due to weaker sales in the UK.According to the Commission, a total of 777,850 tonnes of beef, live animals and by-products were sold outside EU borders between January and September 2021, down 32,940 tonnes or 4.1 per cent on the same period last year. Exports of cattle to third countries - converted to slaughter weight (SG) - decreased by 4.4 percent to 157,620 t.