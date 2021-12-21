A total of 780,580 t of pork was sold outside EU borders, which was 8.9% more than in the same period last year.

DENMARK, Copenhagen. Danish pork exporters sold more product to third countries than to the European Union in the first three quarters of 2021.

According to data from the Danish Agri-Food Federation (L&F), a total of 780,580 t of pork, including live animals and by-products, was sold outside EU borders, which was about 63,600 t or 8.9% more than in the same period last year. Exports to the Community increased less strongly, by 2.5% to 738,080 t.

If the not insignificant live trade in pigs is excluded, 428,680 t of pork including by-products remained. The volume exported to all 27 member states thus roughly corresponded to the volume of trade with China. Deliveries to the People's Republic increased by 3.2% to 428,150 t compared to the first three quarters of 2020. Most recently, however, there has been a significant decline in the volumes shipped there, meaning that 2021 is unlikely to match the previous year's result.

However, there was strong demand in other third countries. Exports to the USA and Australia each rose by around 30%, those to South Korea by 70% and sales in the Philippines by a good 160%. Only in the new third country, the United Kingdom, were sales volumes down by almost 15% to 110,600 t. Here, not only sales of live pigs faltered, but also those of cuts, sausages and canned meat. Only exports of bacon increased significantly, by 48% to 39,500 t.

Within the EU, Germany remained the most important customer for Danish exporters, but trade was down for the third year in a row. The export volume in question decreased by almost 30,000 t, or 9.1%, to 297,100 t compared with January to September 2020. A contributing factor was that, in addition to fewer cuts supplied, exports of piglets and fattening pigs to Germany also fell by almost 10% to 138,570 t.

In contrast, sales of Danish canned meat and pork sides increased in this country. Poland remained the second most important EU destination for Denmark, with exports to this country rising by 3% to 210,460 t. The increase in exports to Germany was much more pronounced. The increase was much stronger in Italy, where exports rose by 35.4% to 104,440 t. This was primarily due to sales of pork cuts increasing by almost half to 88,340 t.

Source: AgE