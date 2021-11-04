The Good Food Institute Europe: New strategic...
The Good Food Institute Europe

New strategic partner of IFFA 2022

by Sabrina Meyer
Thursday, November 04, 2021

Messe Frankfurt / Jochen Günther
The last IFFA was held in 2019. This industry event takes place every three years. In 2022 in May, everyone will come to Frankfurt again.
GERMANY, Frankfurt. To promote technological advancement and exchange between the meat and alternative protein industries, the Good Food Institute Europe and Messe Frankfurt are entering into a strategic cooperation for IFFA 2022.



IFFA is the international B2B meeting place for the meat & alternative protein industries. The triennial event covers all the steps from ingredients to processing to packaging. As conventional, plant-based and cultivated meat use largely the same processing technologies, the leading equipment and ingredients suppliers will present their new developments for all these sectors from 14 to 19 May in Frankfurt am Main.

The Good Food Institute Europe (GFI Europe) is an international NGO working to build a sustainable, secure and just food system. The institute works with scientists, businesses and policymakers to advance plant-based and cultivated meat, eggs, dairy and seafood – making them delicious, affordable and accessible across Europa.

GFI Europe will present itself at IFFA 2022 as part of the IFFA Factory, the exhibition area where production processes are shown in live demonstrations. In addition, the institute will enrich the lecture programme and topical guided tours with its expertise and, thus, offer IFFA participants from the food industry an informative added value. Besides GFI Europe, Messe Frankfurt has managed to win BALPro, the German association for alternative proteins, as another important partner for the new product field. 

IFFA

tags:
Europe IFFA Messe Frankfurt Frankfurt ingredients Germany

