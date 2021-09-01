SWITZERLAND|Germany, Uzwil|Quackenbrück. Bühler AG and DIL Deutsches Institut für Lebensmitteltechnik e. V. announce the inauguration of the Technology Center Proteins of the Future to further develop extruded meat substitutes.
Swiss technology group Bühler AG and the food technology research institute DIL Deutsches Institut für Lebensmitteltechnik e. V. have further strengthened their partnership. The unique technology center in Quakenbrück, Germany, provides state-of-the-art research, test, and production infrastructure for the development of healthy, sustainable-protein food products. The center is fully operational and ready to receive requests from customers.
Plant-based proteins can contribute to solving the current sustainability challenges. It is therefore important to develop underused sources of protein and transform them into attractive high-quality and affordable products that succeed in the food market. The growing consumer demand for healthy, great tasting and sustainable food products, particularly healthy alternatives to animal proteins, represents a great opportunity for the food producing industry.
The Technology Center Proteins of the Future supports customers throughout the entire process from prototyping new products and upscaling of production processes to contract manufacturing for initial market phases and comprehensive consultancy services. Combined with the full protein value chain solutions from Bühler, ideas can be realized much faster in complete plant solutions tailored to customer needs.
At the heart of the center is Bühler’s advanced extrusion IFS certified extrusion technology. The twin-screw extruder PolyTwin BCTG and the PolyCool cooling die deliver a production capacity of up to one metric ton per hour. The entire production cycle follows HACCP and GMP principles and guidelines.
In addition, the production unit features the most modern downstream equipment. The flexible extrusion setup is suitable for a wide range of food applications such as dry texturization of proteins, wet texturization of proteins, encapsulation of active ingredients and cooking extrusion of snack products. The multi-purpose cutting device from Holac cuts wet texturized proteins into strips, cubes, and chunks. A cryogenic Zip Roll from Air Liquide is installed for the rapid freezing of wet textures preserving product characteristics at the highest level. Special applications can be catered for on demand.
The comprehensive offering is complemented by extensive laboratory services such as chemical, microbiological, and physical analytics of raw materials and analytics of extruded products including particle size distribution, texture analysis, thermal analysis, and microscopic analysis on different length scales. The center also offers consultancy services concerning the development and process design of extruded food products.
The Technology Center Proteins of the Future is situated at the DIL at the Food Science and Technology Campus Artland in Quakenbrück, host to over 250 scientists and technologists and a growing number of spin-offs and start-up businesses developing solutions that improve food safety and quality as well as technology enterprises.