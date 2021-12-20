GERMANY, Rechterfeld. Improve the environmental, social and nutritional impacts of the supply chain and steadily reduce the climate impact of its operations: These are the goals PHW Group has set itself.

PHW is one of 30 participating global food and agribusiness companies in the G7 Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative (G7 Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative - Chair's Statement 16 December - G7 UK Presidency 2021). As part of the initiative, a virtual meeting of all companies with ministers from the G7 countries took place last week. More about this topic IMAGO / Panthermedia Supply chain Blockchain start-up welcomes new investor Japanese conglomerate invests in Covantis agribusiness network’s blockchain platform. more ››

The goal of the initiative for a sustainable and resilient food and agriculture sector is to bring about industry-wide change. The 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations point the way forward. They enable companies to grow sustainably in harmony with nature, biodiversity and agriculture. This push is intended to provide an incentive for other companies to follow the example of the 30 initiative members and also take corresponding measures for more sustainable supply chains.

"Sustainability does not stop at our own company and national borders. It is a global task that we can only advance together. We are part of the G7 initiative and thus constantly review and improve our supply chains in an international comparison. The exchange with globally active companies and with cross-national politics will bring us even further forward in our ambitious sustainability efforts," says Peter Wesjohann, CEO of the PHW Group.

Source: PHW