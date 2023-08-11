Nomad Foods’ new study follows its research on the life cycle analysis of frozen food published last year. The results showed that frozen food performs well against alternatives in terms of carbon footprint, partly due to much lower levels of food waste.

UK, Felham. Frozen foods company Nomad Foods has released the findings of a pilot study exploring the feasibility of storing frozen food at higher temperatures without affecting product safety, texture, taste, or nutrition.

According to a company press release, a study carried out in partnership with food science and technology organisation Campden BRI over a period of six months has revealed that storing frozen food at -15°C instead of the usual industry standard of -18°C (equivalent to zero degrees Fahrenheit) can lower freezer energy consumption by over 10% without affecting product safety, texture, taste, or nutrition in any noticeable way.

Nine products were tested, including poultry, coated fish, natural fish, vegetables, plant-based products and pizza. Eight critical aspects were assessed over four temperature ranges (-18°C to -9°C), including energy use, food safety, nutrition, packaging impact and texture. Results showed no substantial changes across the evaluated parameters at any of the elevated temperatures. Minor variations were noted in sensory attributes for specific products, i.e. mixed vegetables at -9°C and Salmon Fillets at -12°C.

A standout discovery from the research was the notable drop in freezer energy consumption with each 3°C increase in temperature, approximately equating to a reduction of 10% to 11%.

Nomad Foods' Chief Executive Officer, Stéfan Descheemaeker, expressed enthusiasm for the potential transformative impact of these findings: “This new pilot study with Campden BRI shows that we have the potential to significantly reduce energy use when storing frozen products without reformulating. Delivered at scale, this could revolutionise our industry and deliver substantial energy use and cost reductions for manufacturers, food retailers and consumers and further reduce the carbon footprint of frozen food products.”

Emma Hanby, Associate Director at Campden BRI, further elaborated that once it was established there were no regulatory or legal barriers in Europe to freezing at higher temperatures, the company’s scientists utilised a combination of analytical, instrumental and sensory panel techniques to generate a dataset across a range of Nomad’s products. The data showed that an increase in freezer temperatures to -15°C reduced energy consumption without any decrease in product safety or quality.

Source: Nomad Foods