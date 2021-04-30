Packaging must effectively protect the food in order to conserve resources; at the same time, the packaging itself must be designed sustainably.

GERMANY, Wolfertschwenden. Multivac joins the cross-company initiative R-Cycle. The aim is to jointly drive forward the circular economy for plastic packaging on the basis of an open and globally applicable tracing standard.

Stefan Scheibel, Vice President Corporate Training & Innovation Center explains: "Digitization along the value chain has enormous potential in this respect for bringing sustainable packaging into a high-quality recycling process. Packaging must effectively protect goods – especially food – in order to conserve resources; at the same time, the packaging itself must be designed sustainably and effective recycling processes must be ensured."

R-Cycle records all recycling-relevant information from the production process in the form of a digital product passport and makes it available for recycling. To retrieve the stored information, a machine-readable mark – for example a QR or digital watermark code – is applied to the packaging. In this way, waste sorting systems can use market proven detection technologies to identify fully recyclable packaging and form pure fractions within the recycling process. Precise sorting and transparency regarding the exact composition (types of plastic, printing inks, adhesives, additives, etc.) are key to obtaining high-quality recyclate for high-value recycling.

„We think of sustainability holistically. “ Stefan Scheibel, Vice President Corporate Training & Innovation Center

In addition to manufacturing packaging machines, Multivac also supplies solutions for processing and cutting, marking and labeling, and al-so quality inspection and handling of products. The portfolio is supplemented by digital products, such as Smart Services, which help to increase machine availability and thus efficiency. A digital product passport of plastic packaging can also provide valuable information for this, in order to make the packaging process more efficient, faster and therefore more sustainable.

Source: Multivac