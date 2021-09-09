Sustainability: Mondi wins packaging Awards

UNITED KINGDOM, Addlestone. Mondi, global leader in packaging and paper, has won three awards for sustainable packaging at the Austrian Green Packaging Star Awards.

The annual Green Packaging Star Awards recognise environmentally-friendly packaging and recycling solutions, as well as packaging-related improvements in operational processes in production, logistics, and distribution. The award is presented by Kompack magazine and the Austrian Research Institute for Chemistry and Technology.

The judges of these awards recognised the high standard of the following three Mondi products: EcoVantage paper for Tesco shopping bags, WalletPack Recyclable for well-known German deli meats and Functional Barrier Paper substituting plastic packaging.

Peter Orisich, CEO Flexible Packaging & Engineered Materials, Mondi, says: “With our action plan, MAP2030, we have set out our ambitious sustainability commitments and targets for the next ten years. We are delighted that these product have been recognised by the Kompack Green Packaging Star awards for their sustainability credentials.”

Source: Mondi Group