Sustainability: Mondi wins packaging Awards
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. News
Sustainability

Mondi wins packaging Awards

by Sabrina Meyer
Thursday, September 09, 2021

Most Read

  1. Production

    Only modest growth in Canadian pig herd
  2. Pork production

    Tönnies sells Russia business
  3. African swine fever

    Further cases in Polish stables
Mondi
Working with Bell Germany, Mondi created packaging for the meat producer’s ‘Abraham’ range of sliced deli meats.
Working with Bell Germany, Mondi created packaging for the meat producer’s ‘Abraham’ range of sliced deli meats.

UNITED KINGDOM, Addlestone. Mondi, global leader in packaging and paper, has won three awards for sustainable packaging at the Austrian Green Packaging Star Awards.



The annual Green Packaging Star Awards recognise environmentally-friendly packaging and recycling solutions, as well as packaging-related improvements in operational processes in production, logistics, and distribution. The award is presented by Kompack magazine and the Austrian Research Institute for Chemistry and Technology.

The judges of these awards recognised the high standard of the following three Mondi products: EcoVantage paper for Tesco shopping bags, WalletPack Recyclable for well-known German deli meats and Functional Barrier Paper substituting plastic packaging.

Peter Orisich, CEO Flexible Packaging & Engineered Materials, Mondi, says: “With our action plan, MAP2030, we have set out our ambitious sustainability commitments and targets for the next ten years. We are delighted that these product have been recognised by the Kompack Green Packaging Star awards for their sustainability credentials.”

Source: Mondi Group

Do you have any questions or comments about this article?
Send an email to the editors.

Here you can acquire the usage rights to this article.
Print article

related content
abe Interpack-2017
Interpack 2023
Packaging trade fair is already 85% booked up
Imago / ZUMA Wire Smithfield
Packaging
New sustainability commitments announced
Südpack / LPF LPF
Packaging
Südpack acquires LPF
stats