AUSTRALIA, Canberra. Climate-damaging methane gas emissions can be noticeably reduced in cattle farming by using feed additives or substitutes. The industry association Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) has reported that projects supported by the association show this.

For example, the Australian company FutureFeed recently served up a world first in the form of a low-emission beef steak. The cattle's feed was mixed with sustainably produced seaweed, which, according to the company, demonstrably reduced methane emissions by more than 80%. The red algae used was Asparagopsis, which naturally prevents the formation of methane by inhibiting a specific enzyme in the intestines of farm animals during digestion, it said.

Climate-friendly solution

"It's incredible to see the transition of a solution from science to commercial reality," MLA quoted FutureFeed CEO Dr. Regan Crooks as saying. He said the steaks produced are a new climate-friendly solution for the meat market. According to Crooks, the fed algae left no trace in the meat; a sample tasting found no adverse effect on taste.

One of FutureFeed's investors is Australian grocer Woolworth. "We invested in FutureFeed to support innovative research and development," said Woolworth manager Anna Speer. Sustainability is a growing priority for customers, she said, and the company is committed to working with Australian farmers and industry to help reduce emissions throughout the marketing chain. Beef produced in this way could potentially hit shelves this year, Speer said.

Other promising additives

The MLA also noted that initial scientific trials of Dutch manufacturer DSM's feed additive Bovaer in Australian feedlots have also been promising. In those trials, 20 Angus steers were fed varying levels of Bovaer in a typical fattening feed ration, it said. Methane reductions of 60% were achieved at the lowest rate and 90% at the highest, according to MLA. The animals in the study had average daily gain and feed conversion rates that would be in line with industry expectations, he said. DSM is currently preparing to launch Bovaer in Australia, one of the first markets worldwide, he said.

