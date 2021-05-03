Survey: Climate remains priority issue

GERMANY, Dessau. Despite Corona, environmental and climate protection remain very important issues for two out of three citizens in Germany. The need for action is seen above all in energy, agriculture and transport.

This is shown by a representative population survey on environmental awareness 2020 in Germany, which was presented by Germany Federal Environment Minister Svenja Schulze and the President of the Federal Environment Agency (UBA), Dirk Messner, end of April. According to the Federal Environment Ministry, the survey results show that there is broad support among the population for social-ecological change. A clear majority of a good 80 % are in favor of Germany playing a pioneering role internationally in climate protection.

Need for action in agriculture and food waste

For around 60% of respondents, environmental and climate protection should play a greater role in agricultural policy. Around 90 % consider the reduction of packaging waste and food waste to be particularly important. Animal welfare should also be given greater weight.

For the majority, more environmental protection in food supply and production also includes a better range of vegetarian and vegan products and meals in canteens and restaurants. This wished itself scarcely two thirds of the asked ones.

With a view to the survey results, Schulze noted that people in Germany wanted changes and also demanded them in concrete terms. See added that this was encouraging for the coming years, in which climate protection would become a guiding principle for almost all policy areas, with the aim of making Germany climate-neutral.

Source: AgE