UK, Chichester. Coffeehouse chain Starbucks and a major chicken producer in the UK, 2 Sisters Food Group, joined the Global Coalition for Animal Welfare. The industry-led collaboration aims to improve the treatment of animals in global food supply chains.

Last week, the Global Coalition for Animal Welfare (GCAW) announced its newest members to the industry-led global collaborative platform. The coalition was established in 2018 and built to enable food companies to collectively address systemic animal welfare challenges and accelerate food industry progress on key welfare issues.



Source: The Global Coalition for Animal Welfare

Its members include some of the largest names in international food service, food retail and food production, including Aramark, Compass Group, Elior Group, IKEA Food Services, Maple Leaf Foods, Nestlé, Sodexo, Tesco, The Cheesecake Factory, The Kroger Co., Tyson Foods, and Unilever.According to the GCAW, the addition of Starbucks and 2 Sisters Food Group brings the total number of GCAW members to 14, who together represent in excess of $590 billion in combined revenues.The coalition is currently focused on three species-specific priority workstreams which aim to harness best practices and catalyse systemic change in the welfare of laying hens, broiler chickens and pigs.In April this year, GCAW joined forces with the Dutch Young Farmers’ Association, NAJK, to support a ‘Next generation pig farming’ study tour to Scandinavia later in 2022. The study tour will focus on animal welfare and its interactions with, among other things, innovative housing and technology, supply chain, finance and regenerative agriculture.Dr Birte Nielsen, Independent Chair of GCAW, said, “Starbucks and 2 Sisters Food Group join GCAW at a time when the coalition is embarking on a programme of expansion of its membership base and its species focus areas.The coalition has doubled in size from 7 to 14 members in the past 18 months, and its members are making decisive progress on their collective objectives, which recognise the inextricable link between improving the welfare of animals, building sustainable supply chains and delivering successful and resilient businesses.”