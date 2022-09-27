BELGIUM, Brussels. The European Commission announced further funding to promote resilient food supply chains following discussions with world leaders and international partners at the UN General Assembly in New York last week.

The EU emphasised its commitment to African, Caribbean and Pacific countries hit by the food crisis by redirecting €600 million from the European Development Funds to support sustainable food production and resilience of food systems in the most vulnerable partner countries in these areas.



Source: The European Commission

According to a press release by the European Commission (EC), by providing financial aid, the EU seeks to “help its partners to face the consequences of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, notably the food security crisis and the related economic shock, by strengthening partners' autonomy.”Around €52.5 million is intended for sustainable finance and investments for sustainable agriculture and agrifood-value chains at continental and regional levels, and €100 million should provide macroeconomic support to African, Caribbean and Pacific Low Income Countries.According to the EC, this brings the estimated total EU support to global food security and food systems to over €7.7 billion until 2024. Along with the €600 million, this includes an estimated €2.2 billion in immediate humanitarian food and nutrition assistance for the most vulnerable countries and €5 billion to be invested in sustainable food systems in the medium to long term.