SWITZERLAND, Geneve. The agrifood initiative Covantis SA announced the addition of Marubeni Corporation to their shareholders’ group.

Chief Executive Officer of Food, Agriculture & Chemicals, Mr. Terakawa, said the Japanese trading and investment business felt proud to invest in Covantis' innovative platform. He further stated, "International bulk commodities trading, including grain & oilseed, requires complicated business workflows including preparing, exchanging, and confirming many physical documents like contracts or certificates between multiple parties throughout the supply chain from supplier to buyer." With their investment in the platform, they aim to be part of a solution for the trading industry's efficiency, accuracy, and transparency issues.

As investors they will be part of a rapidly growing network, currently consisting of 24 clients and over 80 legal entities, to accelerate the modernization of post-trading processes. Founded by the world’s largest trading houses, the network significantly expanded its digital platform in 2021, relying on blockchain technology as a means for streamlining global trading. The technology has the potential to drive supply chain transparency and product traceability in the bulk agricultural commodity sector, generating more value with every business joining the network.

Subject to regulatory approvals and upon closing of the transaction Marubeni Corporation will acquire equal ownership and rights as the initial shareholders, the corporation proclaimed.

Source: Covantis