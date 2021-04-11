Summit: At the beginning of a bioeconomic age...

GERMANY, Munich, Berlin. The motto of this year's Global Food Summit, which will take place digitally on 28 and 29 April, is "The Global Food Challenge". Contributions are planned on the question of how the development of the bioeconomy affects the production and marketing of food.
Invited speakers include the Deputy Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Dr. Máximo Torero Cullen, and Oriana Romano from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), as well as the Chairman of the Singapore Food Agency of the Singapore Government, Lim Chuan Poh, and Bavaria's Minister of Agriculture, Michaela Kaniber.
The programme also includes contributions from the President of the German Academy of Science and Engineering (acatech), Prof. Johann-Dietrich Wörner, from the Chairman of the German Institute of Food Technologies (DIL), Dr. Volker Heinz, as well as from representatives of several universities, including the universities of California and Wageningen in the Netherlands.
Other expected speakers include the Vice President Sustainability Development of Evonik Nutrition & Care GmbH, Dr Michael Binder, the Senior Vice President Agricultural Solutions BASF SE, Dr Dirk Voeste, and the Managing Director of Solar Food, Dr Pasi Vainikka.
Every year, the Global Food Summit brings together experts from science, industry, associations, politics and the media to discuss how new technologies will affect the way of life. A collaboration of University of California, Berkeley, Wageningen University, Bavarian State Government, Technical University of Munich, National Academy of Science and Engineering and Global Food Summit.
According to the organisers, participation is free of charge. Registration is requested under www.globalfoodsummit.com.