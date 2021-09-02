Study: Higher meat prices for the climate

GERMANY, Allensbach. Climate protection demands and consumer behavior are ambivalent, according to the German Allensbach Institute for Public Opinion Research.

The willingness of German citizens to pay more for climate-friendly products varies greatly in the individual product categories. This is shown by the results of a representative study conducted by the Allensbach Institute for Public Opinion Research (IfD) on behalf of the Joint Committee of German Trade and Industry and presented in Berlin on August 25. More about this topic Imago / Imaginechina-Tuchong Study “Meat Tax” would do more harm than good A ‘meat tax’ would cost the UK £242 mill. a year according to a new study. The study proposes more subtle approach that encompasses climate, economy, and land use more ››

According to the study, willingness to pay for climate-friendly products is greatest in the food sector. 34% of respondents would be willing to pay significantly more for meat and sausage if prices were to rise for climate protection reasons; 33% would dig significantly deeper into their pockets for exotic fruits, and 28% for dairy products. However, this willingness drops rapidly when it comes to restrictions or higher prices for electricity or heating fuel; only 6% of respondents mentioned this.

For around half of those surveyed, there should be no higher financial burdens at all as a result of climate protection. When asked which sectors are important for climate protection, agriculture came fourth with 62%, behind traffic, transport, the automotive industry and power and energy generation. As the survey also shows, the fight against climate change is currently the greatest global challenge for Germans. More about this topic Imago / Dean Pictures Climate tax Danes fear for milk and meat The introduction of a higher CO2 tax would lead to a significant slump in meat and milk production in Denmark, with further consequences for consumer prices and jobs. more ››

However, the population often takes a weighing position with regard to corresponding measures. Almost half of the population is convinced that it is imperative to combat climate change quickly with comprehensive measures. At the same time, however, a majority of 54% demand that this should not be at the expense of employment in Germany. In addition, according to the study, around one-third of the population takes the view that nothing should be rushed when it comes to climate change, but that time should be taken to carefully examine which measures are necessary and which are not. More about this topic pixabay/Schwarzenarzisse New Study Tax on meat could offset health costs Introducing a health tax on red and processed meat could prevent more than 220,000 deaths and save over $40 bn. in healthcare costs every year, new Oxford University research suggests. more ››

In addition, around one-third of the population argues that Germany should not take comprehensive climate protection measures until other countries do the same. In addition, 17% have the impression that there is a lot of exaggeration on the subject of climate change and that it is not that dramatic; a further 13% do not believe in man-made climate change.

Source: afz - allgemeine fleischer zeitung 35/2021; AgE