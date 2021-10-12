Spain: International advertising campaign for...
Spain

International advertising campaign for Iberian ham launched

by Editor fleischwirtschaft.com
Tuesday, October 12, 2021

To boost sales of Iberian ham in Spain, Germany, France and Mexico as well as China over the next three years.
To boost sales of Iberian ham in Spain, Germany, France and Mexico as well as China over the next three years.

SPAIN/GERMANY, Zafra/Hamburg. Spain's pork producers are expanding their advertising for the gourmet product "Iberian ham" also in Germany.



As the Association of Iberian Ham Producers (Asociación Interprofesional del Cerdo Ibérico - ASICI) announced, it has now launched its international "Jamones Ibéricos, Ambassadors World Project", the most ambitious advertising campaign in its history. With co-financing from the European Union, sales of the ham are to be boosted in Spain, Germany, France and Mexico as well as China over the next three years.


Activities such as workshops, master classes and show cookings as well as courses at world-renowned cooking schools are planned. The industry is receiving support from top restaurateurs in Germany as well. The chef of the Michelin-starred Yunico restaurant in Bonn, Christian Sturm-Willms, wants to introduce the advantages of Spanish pork products to Germans.

At the campaign launch, Spain's Minister of Agriculture Luis Planas emphasised the value of Iberian ham. It is the product of "work well done", he said, which is laborious and complicated and does not allow for holidays. The EU supported this promotion of food that "has so many advantages from the point of view of sustainable production and healthy and nutritious consumption".

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de, AgE
Spain Zafra

