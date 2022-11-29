USA, Smithfield. Smithfield Foods today announced that Chief Financial Officer Glenn Nunziata will leave the company at the end of the year. The company named Mark Hall, currently Smithfield's executive vice president, finance, as its new CFO, effective January 1, 2023.

"We are grateful to Glenn for his invaluable contributions to Smithfield as CFO over the last seven years," said Shane Smith, Smithfield's president and CEO. "Serving Smithfield as CFO and for 10 years during my previous role with Ernst & Young has been the highlight of my career," said Nunziata. "I plan to take some time to consider the next phase of my career." Smithfield CFO Glenn Nunziata to leave Smithfield Foods at year's end.

Mark Hall brings 25 years of food industry financial experience to his new role as Smithfield's CFO. Hall joined Smithfield in 2014 as vice president, finance, for the John Morrell Food Group. In 2015, he was promoted to vice president of finance for Smithfield's combined Packaged Meats businesses. In 2019, he was promoted to senior vice president, finance, overseeing financial operations for Smithfield's Fresh Pork and Packaged Meats businesses. He assumed his current position as executive vice president, finance, in late 2020. He began his career in public accounting at Arthur Andersen, LLP and worked in equity research for Legg Mason Wood Walker, Inc. Prior to joining Smithfield, he held finance positions of increasing responsibility with The Quaker Oats Company and McCain Foods USA.

Hall will oversee finance, accounting, treasury, tax, risk management and serve as principal accounting officer in his new Smithfield role.