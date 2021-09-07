Slaughterhouse inspections: Chinese come to F...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. News
Slaughterhouse inspections

Chinese come to France

by Editor fleischwirtschaft.com
Tuesday, September 07, 2021

Most Read

  1. Pig prices

    Expert expects further decline
  2. Event

    New headquarter and products presented
  3. FAO price index

    Pork cheaper on the world market
Imago / agefotostock
The controls are being used as a tool to curb currently unwelcome pork imports, Culture Meat suspects.
The controls are being used as a tool to curb currently unwelcome pork imports, Culture Meat suspects.

FRANCE, Paris. There will be inspections by Chinese inspectors at French pig slaughterhouses in September. Restrictions on exports are feared.



The Culture Meat meat producers' association fears that inspectors from China "do not have good intentions." A previous visit to Spain resulted in five slaughterhouses losing their export authority to the People's Republic. In addition, he said, one French and one Austrian plant had already ended up on China's banned list. The controls are being used as a tool to curb currently unwelcome pork imports, Culture Meat suspects.

Increased domestic production and high imports would have led to a pork surplus situation and massively falling prices in China in the first half of 2021. In order not to jeopardize the recovery of domestic production again with high feed costs and low producer prices, pressure is being exerted by the government in China on licensing authorities and importers to limit pork imports, it said.

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE
tags:
China export pork France Paris Spain

Do you have any questions or comments about this article?
Send an email to the editors.

Here you can acquire the usage rights to this article.
Print article

related content
jus Schweinehälften - BU KW 27/2021
China
Pig prices in free fall
Imago / VCG Schweinefleisch
EU slaughter pig markets
Demand from China lacking
Imago / VCG China Fleischwerk Schweinefleisch
Pork
China replenishes reserves
stats