Imago / Panthermedia

Tyson Foods' three facilities in Chicago, Downers Grove, and Dakota Dunes will be closed and relocated to Springdale.

USA, Springdale. The protein producer Tyson Foods wants to synergize its company and concentrate on its headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. They are closing three sites and offering all employees the opportunity to relocate to its headquarters.

According to a letter from Tyson Foods to South Dakota officials, many Tyson’s employees rejected the offer to move to Springdale. 262 team me