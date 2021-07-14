Second Quarter: Cherkizovo announces results

RUSSIA, Moscow. Cherkizovo Group, the largest vertically integrated meat producer in Russia, announced operating results for June and the second quarter of 2021.

Chicken: Sales volume of 190.5 thousand t increased by 13% y-o-y. Sales growth to the foodservice customers, recovering after lockdowns of the previous year, and demand from export clients were crucial to the quarter's volume growth. Average sales price increased by 25% y-o-y.

Turkey: JV Tambov Turkey sales volume of 12.8 thousand t up 33% y-o-y, with sales of Pava-Pava branded products adding 10% y-o-y and boosting average sales price by 5% y-o-y.

Pork: Live pork production volumes of 61.0 thousand t declined by 20% y-o-y. Our live pork sales were cut in the first quarter. Furthermore, sales of pork carcass declined by 36% y-o-y with sales prices up 32% y-o-y, sales of pork cuts increased by 59% y-o-y to 10.8 thousand t with average selling price up by 16% y-o-y.

RTE meat processing: Sales volume increased by 27% y-o-y and amounted to 34.1 thousand t, driven, among other factors, by consolidation of recently acquired assets in the North-Western region, while average sales price of the segment increased by 12% y-o-y, as we’ve boosted sales of Cherkizovo Premium branded products.

Source: Cherkizovo