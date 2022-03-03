USA, Washington DC. The non-profit organisation the Good Food Institute (GFI) has awarded a grant to researchers working to characterise the properties of high-quality seafood in order to accelerate the production of premium alternative seafood products.

According to a recent blog post by the organisation, the pace of innovation in the alternative seafood sector is being limited by a lack of open-access knowledge regarding the parameters that define high-quality seafood. The same limitations alternative seafood companies are struggling with also apply to academic researchers, who might produce a small sample of cultivated meat or seafood but lack the funding or other resources to thoroughly characterise its properties in comparison to its conventional counterpart.



Quantitative data collection

Open-access data

GFI sees this hurdle as by no means insurmountable, but worries that it could lead to the unnecessary duplication of work and taking away from higher-impact activities that researchers could be spending their time and resources on.To help overcome this hurdle, GFI announced awarding a grant to researchers at the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (EMBRAPA), with Almirante Paulo Moreira Institute for Sea Studies as partner, to identify the characteristics of "gold standard" seafood products.Led by Dr Fabiola Fogaça, EMBRAPA's team of researchers will collect quantitative data from six fish species—Atlantic salmon, bigeye tuna, yellowfin tuna, swordfish, grouper, and snook—and shrimp.Dr. Fogaça and her team's work will be enabled by a partnership with Fishtag, a supplier of conventional seafood with a strong focus on sustainability and traceability. By ensuring that the seafood samples characterised in the project are of known origin and of high quality and freshness, the partnership with Fishtag will further the goal of identifying what gold standard-quality seafood looks like.With consumers eating between 200 and 300 different species of fish and shellfish, GFI is positive that there are many opportunities to develop novel alternative seafood products. Once an alternative seafood producer has selected a target species to focus on, it will be necessary to define specific target parameters—things like colour, texture, fat content. Therefore, the GFI is hopeful that the collected data will make it easier for alternative seafood producers to choose a premium version of their chosen product as their target, rather than the average grocery store fish fillet.Verônica Ribeiro, Fishtag Head of Business Development, is optimistic "that the future of the food/protein industry will be cell-based, hopefully in 50 years," and she hopes "that the fish we provide will help plant-based and cell-based developers create delicious seafood."GFI announced that the data produced from the project will be made available to the community via GFI's PISCES (Phylogenetic Index of Seafood CharactEriStics) tool, which provides data on the characteristics of conventionally produced seafood in order to accelerate the development and commercialisation of alternative seafood.Up until now, GFI notes that PISCES had just been a place to gather existing information related to specific aquatic species in one spot. However, there is still a great deal of important data that is not yet publicly available or does not yet exist, the non-profit claims.GFI expects the new data to add valuable information to the database on colour and pH measurements, histology of muscle tissue, gas chromatography/mass spectrometry to measure volatile compounds that contribute to the aroma, instrumental texture measurements, measurements of several aspects of protein functionality, and more.With PISCES, GFI aims to offer a tool for answering detailed questions like, "How wide are the muscle fibres in Atlantic salmon? What about the distribution of fat cells in swordfish? How does yellowfin tuna muscle react when compressed?" According to Dr Fogaça, "These aspects will form the basis for the development of future plant-based and cultivated seafood products."The data and methods from the project may also support independent research projects on a wide variety of topics. Post-harvest processes in cultivated meat and seafood may also differ from conventional meat in ways that are hard to predict and will likely have profound influences on the quality of the final product. GFI is positive that the quantitative data on the properties of high-quality conventional protein products will make it easier to design and carry out experiments aimed at understanding these processes in cultivated products.

Source: The Good Food Institute