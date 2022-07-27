Science: Sausages should be consumed in moder...
Science

Sausages should be consumed in moderation

From Jörg Schiffeler And Editor fleischwirtschaft.com
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Imago / Shotshop
With regard to use in meat products, according to ANSES, the levels of nitrite can be reduced, for example, by measures tailored to the respective products; in the case of cooked ham, for example, the shortening of the best-before date is mentioned.
GERMANY, Frankfurt. The use of nitrate and nitrite in meat products and sausage should be reduced, according to a French study. The German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) agrees with the recommendations.



"Nothing about sausage is reasonable. It is said to be carcinogenic." With this, the German "Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung" recently alluded to a statement by the French Agency for Health Protection in Nutrition, Environment and Employment (ANSES).

The authority had presented a new study on the health risks posed by nitrate and nitrite in food and concluded that the permitted daily dose was not reached by almost 99% of the French population and was exceeded by only 1.5% of adults in the case of nitrate and 0.4% of children in the case of nitrite. Nitrates and nitrites are used in the production of meat products and sausages - for example, through the use of nitrite curing salt. In the neighboring country, consumption of a maximum of 150 g per week is therefore recommended.

According to ANSES, the use of nitrates as an additive accounts for less than four percent of the total exposure, because intake also occurs through drinking water and plant products. Any further reduction in the use of nitrate and nitrite should therefore be considered. Nevertheless, food safety must remain guaranteed. Limited use of additives should not have a negative impact on microbiological risk.

The Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) in Berlin confirms that nitroso compounds are known for their mutagenic and carcinogenic properties. Agreeing with the conclusions of ANSES, the BfR tells the German trade magazine afz - allgemeine fleischer zeitung: "Nitrite and nitrate levels in food should be reduced as far as possible."

Source: afz - allgemeine fleischer zeitung 30/2022
