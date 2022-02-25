BELGIUM, Brussels. Further economic sanctions are to hit Russia hard. By Friday, the heads of state and government of the EU member states want to decide on a new package of measures at a special summit.

Source: agrarzeitung.de, fleischwirtschaft.de / dfv Mediengruppe

The planned measures are to include a ban on exports of high-tech products and, above all, of equipment for the extraction of oil and gas. Russia's exclusion from the standardized "Swift system" in international payments is therefore also up for discussion as a sanction. Russia could be severely affected if it is barely able to process payments for its energy supplies without the Swift system. Furthermore, Russian banks are to be excluded from the European financial market and the foreign assets of other politically influential Russians are to be frozen. "We will weaken Russia's economic base and thus limit its ability to finance the war," EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday morning. She said one stood united on this issue with the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan and Australia. By Friday, EU member states plan to have decided on the planned measures at a special summit.However, the impact of the sanctions is double-edged, hitting the EU as well as Russia. Already after the approval of the gas pipeline "Nord Stream 2" was stopped, former Russian President Dimitri Medvedev threatened to double gas prices. The planned sanctions package is likely to further inflame the energy market. No one can any longer rule out a suspension of Russian gas supplies if the EU stops its deliveries of high-tech products and pushes Russia out of the international financial market. After all, Russian state-owned Gazprom reportedly gave assurances Thursday morning that it would honor current supply contracts.In midweek, a spokesman for the EU Commission still tried to put the EU's strained energy supply into perspective. The EU is expanding its gas supplies with Norway, Azerbaijan, Nigeria and Egypt, it said. The EU may also enter into ongoing contracts for liquefied natural gas supplies from Japan and South Korea, which have offered their help, it said. With the EU's gas storage facilities about one-third full, putting stocks at the same level as last year, and with spring also looming, the EU is hopeful it can bridge the gap in the short term if necessary. The Green Deal and the expansion of renewable energy are intended to alleviate dependence on fossil fuel imports in the long term. For next week, the EU Commission has announced strategic solutions for the strained energy market. The expansion of the circular economy and less energy-intensive production methods for mineral fertilizers are under discussion for the EU fertilizer market.With regard to food and feed, no alarm bells are ringing in political Brussels as yet. Nevertheless, the situation is being kept under review. In the Covid crisis last fall, the EU Commission had set up an emergency plan to ensure sufficient food supplies. This group is now also to look at possible risks to supplies from the war in Ukraine. Russia disengaged from the EU back in 2014 and has since banned food imports.