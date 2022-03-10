INDIA, New Delhi. The UN's International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Government of Maharashtra in India agreed to invest an additional US$12 million, to socially and economically empower 1 million rural women in the state through the Nav Tejaswini project.

Maharashtra is the second-most populous state in India with over 112 million people. 17.4% of the population in Maharashtra live below the poverty line and all districts are to some extent food insecure. The state requires investment in order to address persisting rural poverty, vulnerability to climate shocks, and increasing rates of malnutrition.

Supporting women in agriculture

Community learning

Source: IFAD

According to a recent press release, the Nav Tejaswini project is aimed at supporting rural women across Maharashtra's 34 rural districts to break the chains of poverty – helping them to start and expand competitive businesses. Nav Tejaswini builds on the successful Tejaswini Rural Women's Empowerment Programme, an initiative of IFAD and the Govt. of Maharashtra's Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal (MAVIM) that closed in 2018. Target beneficiaries are marginal farmers, livestock/fisheries micro-entrepreneurs, producers of non-farm products, workers in the service sector, and agricultural labourers."We've seen 80% of poor women graduate from subsistence farming to becoming small agricultural business owners thanks to this programme," said Ulac Demirag, IFAD's Country Director for India."This work has huge potential, across India and globally in places where women can't get credit and don't know how to set up a business. Plans to set up a Centre of Excellence to teach people in India and people from all over the world how to replicate the programme are underway," he added.The programme helps women in Maharashtra break into a banking system that has been reluctant to lend to women individually by organising them into associations and training them in basic financial literacy and banking fundamentals. It harnesses the power of community organisations such as self-help groups (SHGs) and village clusters that receive training and business hand-holding from community managed resource centres (CMRCs). CMRCs are self-managed federations of SHGs. Women cover the operating costs of their organisations themselves, ensuring they are the owners of their own development.Of the total project size of US$421.87 million, IFAD is providing a US$50 million loan and a US$1.4 million grant for the new project. In addition, the Government of Maharashtra is providing US$104.78 million, with a further US$4.9 million contributed by project participants themselves. The project is expected to leverage at least US$9.9 million in private investment, while an estimated US$250.8 million is expected from domestic financial institutions contributing to a bank linkage component.